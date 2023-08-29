Robert Downey Jr.’s Sweet Tribute to His Wife Susan on Their 18th Anniversary

Instagram

Robert Downey Jr., 58, and his wife Susan Downey, 49, are celebrating 18 years of marriage!

The “Iron Man” star paid tribute to the film producer with a special Instagram post, declaring, “18 years, love still in bloom!!”

He included a wedding photo of himself pressing his face into Susan’s as she held her bouquet. In a second, current photo, they recreate the pose as he wears a yellow T-shirt and Susan wears a white one while holding a bouquet of sunflowers.

Getty Images

Robert’s Marvel family showed support in the comments, with Paul Bettany writing, “Lots of love dearhearts.”

Jeremy Renner added, “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

