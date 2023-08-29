Celebrity News August 29, 2023
Robert Downey Jr.’s Sweet Tribute to His Wife Susan on Their 18th Anniversary
Robert Downey Jr., 58, and his wife Susan Downey, 49, are celebrating 18 years of marriage!
The “Iron Man” star paid tribute to the film producer with a special Instagram post, declaring, “18 years, love still in bloom!!”
He included a wedding photo of himself pressing his face into Susan’s as she held her bouquet. In a second, current photo, they recreate the pose as he wears a yellow T-shirt and Susan wears a white one while holding a bouquet of sunflowers.
Robert’s Marvel family showed support in the comments, with Paul Bettany writing, “Lots of love dearhearts.”
Jeremy Renner added, “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert just spoke with Robert and Susan at the "Downey’s Dream Cars” premiere in June. The couple opened up about the show, Robert’s love of cars, their kids, and more. Watch!
Robert and Susan wed in 2005 and share son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8. Downey Jr. is also the father of son Indio, 29, with his ex, Deborah Falconer.