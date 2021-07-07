Robert Downey Jr. Mourns the Death of ‘Maverick Filmmaker’ Father Robert Downey Sr.

Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.’s father, actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., has died. He was 85.

RDJ confirmed his father’s death on Instagram, writing, “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.”

The “Iron Man” star added, “According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Robert Downey Sr. made a name for himself in the 1960s as a writer and director with films like “Balls Bluff” (1961) and “Putney Swope” (1969).

He was also an actor, appearing in such movies as “Boogie Nights” (1997), “Magnolia” (1999), and his final film, “Tower Heist” (2011).