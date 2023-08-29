‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Trailer Pays Homage to 1993 Commercial ‘Mortal Monday’ — Watch!

The live action trailer for “Mortal Kombat 1” debuted today with a nod to the classic 1993 commercial “Mortal Monday.” Watch!

The new spot, called “It’s in Our Blood,” stars David Bautista as he rallies players with the battle cry, “Mortal Kombat!”

Bautista shared in a statement, “I vividly remember the original “Mortal Monday” commercial, especially the iconic scream. That’s what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I’m very thrilled and honored to be a part of the game’s legacy.”

Warner Bros. Games reveals the latest installment is “set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before.”

Fans will find legendary fighters like Liu Kang, Scorpion, John Cage and others, but with all-new backstories.