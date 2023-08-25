Liam Payne Hospitalized with ‘Serious Kidney Infection’

Getty

Singer Liam Payne, 29, has been hospitalized.

On Friday, Payne revealed that he is suffering a “serious kidney infection,” which is forcing him to delay his tour in South Africa.

Along with a video, he wrote on Instagram, “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He added, “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

Payne made sure to show his appreciation to his fans, writing, “Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”