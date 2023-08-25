Elle King Opens Up About Her Incredible Weight Loss

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Elle King, 34, recently debuted her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, and now she’s opening up about her weight-loss journey.

The singer revealed she changed her habits to shed the pounds, and shut down any rumors she’s on medication.

She wrote on Instagram, “Almost 2 years postpartum ! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023. It doesn’t happen over night. It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing.”

Getty Images

King, whose son Lucky is nearly 2, went on, “So why am I sharing this? I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing. So I started slow. Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f**king habits.”

As Elle felt her body getting stronger, she added more workouts, saying she exercises with fellow musician Paul DeVincenzo, “who is basically a body builder.”

Instagram

She encouraged fans to be their own champion, writing, “Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it’s so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM HEALTHY.”

Addressing medication rumors, she said, “I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication. I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy🤘😇.”

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer included a video of her tour routine, including squats, lunges and more. Check it out!