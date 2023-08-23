Howie Mandel Defends Sofía Vergara ‘Single’ Joke (Exclusive)

Instagram

Howie Mandel is here for his “AGT” co-star Sofía Vergara's new single life!

On Tuesday's live episode of “America's Got Talent,” Howie joked about how Sofía is now single and looking for new bachelors after her split with husband Joe Manganiello.

"Extra's" Terri Seymour spoke to Howie, who defended his joke. He said, “People were online saying, ‘Too soon.’ I think as soon as you’re available, it’s never too soon. She’s fresh, people.”

He added, “People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny. She said, ‘Yes,’ so she’s got a great sense of humor and I wouldn’t do anything to hurt a fellow — a friend first, and a fellow co-worker.”

“Now that I have said that, if you are watching ‘Extra,’ and you can think of somebody, send it our way and we will either swipe left or right,” Mandel quipped.

Who does Howie think is the right fit for Sofía?

He answered, “I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofía. I don’t think, Sofía, to be honest… she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn't. I believe that she'll be fending them off. I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humor. She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky.”

“Let’s try and do it by the end of the season,” Howie went on. “We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote.”