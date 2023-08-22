Demi Lovato Set to Perform at MTV VMAs 2023

Getty Images

The first round of performers has just been announced for the 2023 MTV VMAs!

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will all perform at the show, which will be held at Prudential Center in New Jersey on September 12.

Taylor Swift leads the pack, with eight nominations.

Other big names who are nominated include SZA, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and BLACKPINK.