‘The Originals’ Stars Danielle Campbell & Colin Woodell Engaged

“The Originals” stars Danielle Campbell, 28, and Colin Woodell, 31, are ready to take the plunge!

After more than five years together, Danielle and Colin are engaged!

On Monday, the pair announced the news on Instagram.

Danielle shared a series of pics, including one where she is wearing an engagement ring.

She captioned the snaps, “You and me.”

In response to the post, their “The Originals” co-star Claire Holt wrote, “Awww so happy for you both 😍.”

Their co-star Phoebe Tonkin wrote, “Love you both.”

Kaley Cuoco, who worked with Colin on “The Flight Attendant,” commented, "Yay!!!!"

The engagement news comes almost six months after Danielle and Colin celebrated their fifth anniversary together.

In February, Danielle posted on Instagram, “5 years with you."

