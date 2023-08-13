Instagram

Jade Roper, a veteran of "Bachelor in Paradise," revealed on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband Tanner Tolbert are in the midst of a pregnancy loss.

Roper, 36, wrote, “I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage.It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

She went on, “I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.”

She ended her touching note, "I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ❤️.”

Roper and Tanner met on Season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. They became engaged on the show, marrying in January 2016 at a wedding filled with Bachelor Nation figures, including Carly Waddell, Nick Viall, Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins, Ali Fedotowsky, and Andi Dorfman.