‘The Hills’ Alum Kaitlynn Carter & Kristopher Brock Engaged!

Instagram

Here comes the bride! “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Kaitlynn Carter just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

“He got me good” the 34-year-old captioned her Instagram video of the moment Brock popped the question that she didn’t see coming.

In the footage, Brock brought Carter to the hood of his car, pretending he had car trouble, before pulling her away from the vehicle and getting down on one knee.

Instagram

The engaged couple met through a mutual friend while they were on vacation in Malibu. The couple started having kids pretty soon after they made their relationship official, welcoming their first child, a son named Rowan, in September 2021. They went on to have their now 7-month-old baby girl.

The TV personality previously had a fling with Miley Cyrus the same month the singer split with her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. That fling lasted a short two months.

Carter also used to date fellow “The Hills: New Beginnings” co-star Brody Jenner. Brock and Jenner dated for four years, before they got married in Indonesia in June 2018. It was later revealed that their marriage was not legally binding in the U.S. due to the couple not successfully obtaining a marriage license. The pair split a year later, in 2019.

Brock has also had his fair share of relationships before finding Carter. The co-founder of the Brock Collection was previously married to his business partner and fashion designer, Laura Vassar. The pair met while studying at Parsons School of Design and quickly became partners, launching the Brock Collection fashion line together in 2014.

The pair got married in 2014, had a son, Charlie in 2015, and Vassar filed for divorce from Brock in April 2019.