Getty Images

The 75th Emmy Awards have a new date!

FOX and the Television Academy announced Thursday morning the ceremony will now be held on January 15, 2024 — four months later than the original airdate.

Variety reported last month that due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmys would likely no longer be taking place in September. It had become clear the studios and the two guilds were unlikely to reach an agreement in time.

Emmy vendors were also recently informed that the usual September date for the telecast was off.

The new date mixes the Emmys in with the winter awards season, leading to back-to-back shows and potential scheduling conflicts. The TV Academy also revealed today that the Creative Arts Emmys Awards would take place on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, putting them in direct conflict with the Golden Globe Awards, which are also set to take place on January 7.

The Emmys’ January date is one day after the Critics’ Choice Awards and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Along with the SAG Awards, the winter season award shows recognize work from January 1 to December 31, 2023, while the upcoming Emmys will cover June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023. This means actors and shows will be awarded for different seasons at the Emmys than they will be at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards.

The Emmy nominations were announced less than two days before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which brought a halt to all production and promotion of work. No agreements between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the guilds have been reached at this time.