Could SAG Strike Force the Biggest Stars to Take Pay Cuts?

As SAG-AFTRA joins the WGA on strike, former studio boss Barry Diller is suggesting a way out that could cost everyone: Both the studio executives and the highest-paid actors take pay cuts.

Speaking on “Face the Nation," Diller said, “Both the executives and the highest-paid actors should take a 25 percent pay cut, narrow the difference between those who get highly paid and those who don’t.”

Those highly paid actors include stars like Tom Cruise, who could make $100 million from “Mission: Impossible,” Will Smith, who asks $35 million per film, and Brad Pitt, who usually nabs $30 million a movie.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Aisha Tyler and her “Criminal Minds” co-star Kirsten Vangsness on the picket lines in L.A. Tyler said, “This is a fight that affects all of us,” and Vangsness added, “People should be able to feed their families, bottom line… That’s not how it is right now.”

They were joined by Hilary Duff and Rosario Dawson, while Kevin Bacon showed solidarity for his fellow actors in NYC. He spoke out, saying, “Not all actors are super, super high-paid actors. They are working-class people who are trying to make a living.”

William Shatner also spoke out while promoting his new space-related collaboration Space Crystals.

He explained, “Striking is like warfare. It is the last thing you want to do when there is no other choice… AI has just come upon us in a whirlwind. They can reproduce my image and my voice… The unions need to have that accounted for, and that’s what we are asking for.”

Last week, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who said, “The good fight that we are fighting is not just for us. It is for workers everywhere who are being squeezed out of their livelihood by big-business greed.” Watch the full interview below!

Meanwhile, this weekend’s “Haunted Mansion” premiere was the first major event affected by the strike. Instead of the typical star-studded red carpet, Disney held a fan event instead.