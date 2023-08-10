Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Sweet Name

Instagram

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Jenner shared the happy news on his Instagram account along with a video of her home water birth.

He wrote, “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️ Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼”

The couple also shared their journey on YouTube — check it out here!

Jenner and Blanco announced the pregnancy on January 1.

They shared at the time, “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

They continued, “Our little angel is on their way 💙Happy new year!”