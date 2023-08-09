Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lil Tay, real name Claire Hope, has tragically died at just 14.

Her management confirmed the news to Variety after her team announced her passing on Instagram. The message also revealed that her brother died and that both deaths were “under investigation.”

The post stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

The message closed with, “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay shot to fame on social media in 2017 as a little girl rapping, dropping expletives and flaunting cash. The Cut reported in 2019 that her brother Jason Tian was the “genius behind the curtain,” and had helped mold her career.

Just as quickly as she came on the scene, she disappeared from the spotlight in 2018 during a custody battle between her parents.