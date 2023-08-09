Celebrity News August 09, 2023
Camila Cabello Goes Skinny-Dipping & More Stars on Summer Vacay
“Extra” is tracking all the stars on summer vacation, from Tom Brady’s Africa trip with daughter Vivian to Camila Cabello living it up with some topless pics in Puerto Rico.
This summer marked Tom’s first August not in training camp in 20 years following his retirement from the NFL. Amid his reported budding romance with Irina Shayk, Brady jetted to Africa with Vivian for a safari.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoyed a European vacation with the family, soaking up the sun in Italy and golfing in Ireland.
Meanwhile, Camila was living her best single life in Puerto Rico after her rekindled romance with Shawn Mendes fizzled. The singer went topless and even took a cold plunge during the tropical trip.
Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie got away from all the family drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and took a summer vacay to Greece, while Samuel L. Jackson set sail on his annual European yacht trip with Magic Johnson.
Not to mention, Amazon kingpin Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez and their seemingly endless summer vacation cruising through Europe with famous friends like Oprah on his half-billion-dollar yacht. Now that is a summer vacation to remember!