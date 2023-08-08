‘The Changeling’: Watch the Trailer for LaKeith Stanfield’s Chilling New Apple TV+ Show

Apple TV+

Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield takes center stage in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ horror fantasy series “The Changeling.”

Stanfield stars as Apollo Kagwa, a used book dealer, whose new wife Emma (Clark Backo) strangely goes missing after the birth of their child. The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, gives viewers their first look at this strange story adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Victor LaValle.

Described by Apple TV+ as “a fairy tale for grown-ups,” the series is “a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed” all at once.

The trailer begins with Emma detailing why Apollo’s numerous attempts to ask her out ­— a whopping six times! — failed. It was because she was “moving to Brazil,” and a flashback scene showcases her strange trip while hiking in the country.

Emma tells Apollo that she was told not to go to a mysterious lagoon, did not listen, and encountered a woman who tied a red string around her wrist. Emma continues, “She told me I had three wishes. When it falls off my wrist, those three wishes will come true. ‘Do not cut it.’”

Apollo laughs with his partner as their reminiscing concludes before he prepares to cut the string off her wrist. “Emma, with me,” Apollo says, “all three of your wishes will come true.”

An off-screen voice asks, “Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?” as the trailer’s tone becomes darker and more ominous. Looming shots of long corridors, strange black smoke emitting from the cracks of closed doors, and the embers of an intense fire and burning foliage appear in a montage across the screen as a soulful rendition of “Stormy Weather” plays in the background.

“I need to know where my wife is,” a disgruntled Apollo asks. The soundscape is filled with the ticking of a watch, screams, screeches, and other harsh noises. Another intense montage ensues, including a shot of Emma running frantically in a subway station and black smoke emanating from a man’s mouth.

Emma’s voice begins to wrap up the trailer as she says, “You don’t see, but you will.” Interspersed with her dialogue is a chilling sequence of Apollo slowly falling from the side of a cliff as tears fall from his right eye.

Alongside Stanfield and Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Amirah Vann, Malcolm Barrett and Jared Abrahamson also star.

The series is adapted and written by British screenwriter Kelly Marcel, whose credits include penning the popular “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Venom” film series. Prolific Beyoncé music video director Melina Matsoukas is set to direct the premier episode. Stanfield also serves as an executive producer of the series.