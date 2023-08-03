Nikki Sixx, of Mötley Crüe, and wife Courtney threw a fairy tale party for their daughter Ruby’s 4th birthday, and “Extra” has the exclusive details!

The celebration took place in Jackson Hole, and Courtney did everything herself.

She shared, “I left no stone unturned to make Ruby’s Sleeping Beauty bash the most magical day ever, one she will never forget.”

Courtney did everything by hand, including floral displays from her company Bouquet Box, and a flower bar where guests could make their own arrangements. After trying the activity at another event, Courtney said she spent time “refining and recreating the incredible experience” to create a “Bouquet Box flower bar for all age ranges and learning abilities.”

She said in terms of party planning, “Amazon was my best friend,” as she ordered stickers, toys, bubble machines, costumes, and more to complete the décor for Ruby’s special day.

And Ruby looked every bit the princess at the party, wearing a dress and tiara, while her mom Courtney chose a dress by Lela Rose Ranch.