Why Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Wanted to Return to ‘Jersey Shore’ (Exclusive)

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is making her reality TV comeback on Season 7 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”!

“I was like, ‘You know what? Why not come back?” Sammi said when “Extra” caught up with her at the premiere for the MTV reboot. “I miss everybody. It’s been a really long time and a perfect place in my life. Why not come back?”

Sammi went on to share what she’s excited for people to see this season.

“I’m just most excited for people to see me come back again. It’s been a really long time and I just can’t wait for people to see, like, my bond with everybody else.”

She added, “It’s definitely crazy being with all these different people now that we’re all back. It was, like, fun to be back with everybody again.”

Sammi also revealed what she’s been up to since leaving the world of reality tv.

“I’ve been going back to normal life, so I really live like everybody else,” she revealed. “I play soccer on Wednesday nights, I work at my store Sweetheart Coast down in Ocean City, New Jersey. I’m a boutique owner and that’s been my baby. I really just focused on living normally.”