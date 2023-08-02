Music’s Biggest Names Join Star-Packed Concert for Ed Asner Family Center

Getty Images

While the late, great Ed Asner’s legacy lives on with reruns of “Mary Tyler Moore” and “Lou Grant,” he was much more than a belovedactor. The charity he established is alive and well, and now some of music’s biggest names — including Ringo Starr, the Stone Temple Pilots and Toto — are lending their support to the worthy cause.

Ed’s son Matt and his wife Navah are keeping Asner’s legacy alive with the Ed AsnerFamily Center, dedicated to elevating the lives of people with special needs and their families.

They are raising money for the center with a star-packed concert that will take place at 7:30 p.m. on September 9 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Buy tickets here!

“Extra” caught up with Matt, who shared, “It means everything that this community continues the legacy that we started with my dad… We’re just going to keep going.”

Navah added, “We would want somebody to support our own children and give them these opportunities… I feel like we’ve really created an incredible place.”