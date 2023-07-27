TLC Announces Final 2 Couples for ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’

TLC

The last two couples to be featured on “90 Day: The Last Resort” have been revealed.

Kalani and Asuelu and Molly and Kelly will be the fourth and fifth couples arriving at the resort in a final attempt to save their relationships.

For Kalani and Asuelu, major revelations will come to light as they work through trust issues caused by past indiscretions. They will undergo therapy to try to reconnect for their children’s sake.

Molly and Kelly are facing communication issues and they’ve stopped living together. Their time at the resort will be spent trying to rebuild their romance.

“90 Day: The Last Resort” follows five couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships, and each couple will participate in group therapy and couples sessions as part of their journeys.

TLC

“Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy,” TLC says.

At the end of the stay, each couple must decide whether to remain together.