Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Split Less Than a Year After Engagement

Chase Chrisley is speaking out about his split with fiancée Emmy Medders.

Fans speculated the couple broke up after they deleted every trace of the other from social media.

Chase, 27, confirmed the news on Instagram Stories, writing, "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star and Medders debuted their relationship in summer 2020, but announced they had split about a year later.

By April 2022, they were back together. They announced their engagement in October.

Chase popped the question at Nashville’s New Horizon Park, getting down on one knee right on the baseball field.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, "I am the luckiest man in the world. Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chase is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are both serving time in prison.

In January, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to serve his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven years.

TMZ reports, Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud conspiracy at a trial in June 2022.