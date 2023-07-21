Celebrity News July 21, 2023
Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dead After Freak Barbell Accident
Justyn Vicky, a bodybuilder, has tragically died after a freak accident in Sanur, Indonesia. He was 33.
The DailyMail.com reports Vicky was doing squat presses with a spotter at the Paradise Gym on July 15 when a barbell weighing more than 450 lbs. fell forward on his neck.
The fitness influencer was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, but he sadly passed away.
Paradise Bali posted a tribute to Justyn on Instagram that read, “Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family.?
The message continued, “Beyond the gym, Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support. His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued. He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being.”
The gym asked that readers honor his memory “by continuing to embrace the values and lessons he imparted upon us: to strive for our goals, to lift each other up, and to cherish the gift of health.”