Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dead After Freak Barbell Accident

Paradise Bali posted a tribute to Justyn on Instagram that read, “Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family.?



The message continued, “Beyond the gym, Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support. His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued. He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being.”