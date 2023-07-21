Celebrity News July 21, 2023
Constance Wu & Ryan Kattner Welcomed Baby No. 2
Constance Wu, 40, and Ryan Kattner privately welcomed a baby boy.
The news slipped on Danielle Robay’s “PRETTYSMART” podcast.
During a teaser, Wu talked about dedicating her book “Making a Scene” to her daughter before her son was born.
Constance then said, "Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son."
Back in February, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram Stories.
She showed off her baby bump at the time, and wrote, “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."
Constance and Ryan, who is the frontman of the band Man Man, welcomed their daughter in August 2020.
In October, Wu dished on mom life with a toddler. She told People magazine the last time she danced was “probably to 'Baby Shark' or 'Wheels on the Bus' because I have a toddler who loves music and now knows how to command Alexa to play a song. She'll take anyone's hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say 'Dance!'"
Sharing a mommy moment of bliss, she recalled, "Holding my baby when she wakes up at 3 a.m. and being the one to be able to comfort her in the middle of the night. Even though I'm tired, I know when she's a teenager, I'm going to miss this."