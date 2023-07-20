Television July 20, 2023
‘Extra’s’ Michael Corbett to Star on ‘The ‘Bold and the Beautiful’
Michael Corbett is returning to CBS daytime in “The Bold and the Beautiful”!
The actor, who is also a host/correspondent for “Extra,” will play a judge presiding over a high-stakes court hearing. His episodes on the longtime soap opera will air July 21 and July 24.
Corbett is no stranger to the daytime soap world; he had a long run as the villainous David Kimball on “The Young and the Restless.” People magazine once named him “Daytime’s Most Lovable Cad.”
The two-time Emmy winner, who got his start on Broadway, also currently serves as executive producer of Netflix’s “Life After Death with Tyler Henry.”
Watch a clip of Michael's appearance on "The Bold and the Beautiful" below.