‘Extra’s’ Michael Corbett to Star on ‘The ‘Bold and the Beautiful’

Michael Corbett is returning to CBS daytime in “The Bold and the Beautiful”!

The actor, who is also a host/correspondent for “Extra,” will play a judge presiding over a high-stakes court hearing. His episodes on the longtime soap opera will air July 21 and July 24.

Corbett is no stranger to the daytime soap world; he had a long run as the villainous David Kimball on “The Young and the Restless.” People magazine once named him “Daytime’s Most Lovable Cad.”

The two-time Emmy winner, who got his start on Broadway, also currently serves as executive producer of Netflix’s “Life After Death with Tyler Henry.”