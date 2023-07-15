Morgan Fairchild's Life Partner Dies After Battling Long COVID, Parkinson's

Instagram

Actress Morgan Fairchild made the sad announcement that her partner of almost 40 years, Mark Seiler, has died.

Fairchild took to her popular Twitter account late Thursday to break the news, writing, "I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night [July 7]."

She went on, "He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close."

She adorned the post with a glamorous photo of the couple taken around 1990.

Fairchild had just recently voiced support for comic Richard Lewis, who told fans he was battling Parkinson's in an April post. On June 28, Fairchild commented, “My fiancé also has Parkinson’s, and we are all on this journey together! Sending you love.”

Seiler's condition was so fragile that he was in a nursing home while COVID-19 first raged, leading Fairchild to write at the time, “They’re taking very good care of him there. I’m very grateful that they haven’t had any cases there… I’m just here. I get up every day, I do my housework, I do my chores and I just do my exercises. I go for a walk… I try to eat right… I watch the news.”

Fairchild, 73, is known for her work on the soaps "Search for Tomorrow," "General Hospital," "Flamingo Road," and "Falcon Crest." She has displayed her comedic side on "Murphy Brown," "Roseanne," and "Friends," and is a SAG-AFTRA board member.