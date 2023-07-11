Kylie Jenner Ages Herself with TikTok Filter: ‘I Don’t Like It’

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner tried out an aging filter and wasn’t digging the results.

The reality star posted a video on TikTok that showed her current face alongside an older version of herself, complete with undereye bags, lines, and wrinkles.

Jenner, who wore a blank tank top and gold necklaces for the TikTok video, mused, “I don’t like it.”

The 25-year-old went on, “I don’t like it at all.” Shaking her head, she added, “No, no.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently opened up to HommeGirls about getting older, saying, “It’s very hard! I’m just kidding. No, it’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly. I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

She admitted her approach to beauty is different now that she’s a mom to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.

“Oh, it’s changed so much,” she said. “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

Back in 2019, Kylie told Paper magazine about using fillers to change her look.