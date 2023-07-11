Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby No. 3

Getty Images

Claire Danes is a mom again!

The 44-year-old and her husband Hugh Dancy, 48, secretly welcomed their third child.

While they haven’t gone on the record to announce the little one’s arrival, Page Six did post a photo of the couple pushing a stroller in NYC.

Claire wore a colorful maxidress and glasses for the Big Apple walk, while Hugh wore a navy blue button-down shirt and khaki shorts.

Danes and Dancy are already the parents of Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 5.

In January, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Danes admitted their sons are meh on the idea of making room for a third sibling.

Cyrus was "sort of resigned to it," she said, noting that when her son Rowan came along, that was already "the worst" for him, initially.

"But Rowan has more to lose," she said of her younger son. "He has more at stake. He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Hilariously, she reported he said, "Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama. When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby... 'cause we're done."

Rowan came around when she explained the new baby would need educating, which appealed to his ego.

Back in January, Hugh also stopped by the “Today” show where he said the boys had “mixed feelings” about having a new sibling. He added that Rowan had committed to “help,” but “he draws the line at helping with diapers.”