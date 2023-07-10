Andrea Evans of ‘One Life to Live’ Dead at 66

Getty Images

Andrea Evans, who starred in “One Life to Live” and “Passions,” has died. She was 66.

Casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter that Evans passed away on Sunday following a battle with breast cancer.

Born June 18, 1957, in Aurora, Illinois, she appeared in her first film as an extra in Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” (1978). Other film work included “A Low Down Dirty Shame” (1994) and “Hit List” (2012).

Evans starred as Tina in “One Life to Live” off and on starting in 1979, but quit the role in 1987 following repeated harassment by a stalker.

According to People, the man accosted her in the lobby of the soap’s set in Manhattan, and came back on another occasion and slit his wrists.

He was taken to psychiatric hospital, where he listed Evans as his next of kin. The stalker also sent her death threats, sometimes written in blood.

Andrea moved away and stayed out of the public eye for years, eventually returning to acting to star in “The Bold and the Beautiful” (1999-2011), “Passions” (2000-2008), and for another stint as Tina in “One Life,” which ended in 2011.

She also appeared on “The Young and the Restless” (1983-2010) playing two different characters.

Her final work was on “The Bay” (2017-2020).