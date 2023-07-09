Jeffrey Carlson, Who Played 1st Trans Character on Daytime TV, Dies at 48

Getty Images

Broadway actor Jeffrey Carlson, who also made history as trans character Zoe on the soap "All My Children," has died. He was 48.

Carlson's death was announced by Time Out New York's Adam Feldman.

Born in Long Beach, California, on June 23, 1975, Carlson was a Juilliard grad whose progress was documented on the PBS series "American Masters."

He made his mark in theater, appearing in such productions as "Thief River" and playing Romeo in "Romeo and Juliet" ahead of his Broadway debut in Edward Albee's "The Goat or Who Is Sylvia" (2003).

He went on to appear in "Tartuffe" (2003) on Broadway and "The Miracle Worker" (2003) with Hilary Swank, but the latter closed out of town.

Carlson originated the role of '80s British pop star Marilyn in the troubled but beloved production of "Taboo" (2003-2004).

In 2006, Carlson played rock star Zarf on "All My Children," a character who transitioned, later being known as Zoe. Zoe was the first out trans woman on daytime TV.

Along with many other theater roles, Carlson also appeared in the films "Happy End" (2003), "Hitch" (2005), "Backseat" (2005), and "The Killing Floor" (2007).