Robert Irwin & Rorie Buckey Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Robert Irwin, 19, and Rorie Buckey are taking their romance to the red carpet!

The couple just made their debut at the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in Sydney.

Irwin and Buckey were all smiles as they posed together in all-black ensembles.

Robert wore a black suit and shirt for the occasion, while Rorie stunned in a floor-length black dress with a cut out on the side at the midriff.

The couple was first linked more than six months ago after they were snapped together in Queensland, and they’ve been spotted together since.

Robert is the son of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin and his widow Terri Irwin, while Rorie is the niece of late Oscar winner Heath Ledger. She is the daughter of Heath’s sister Kate Ledger and her husband Nathan Buckey. Rorie also has an identical twin named Scarlett.

Robert previously joked that his older sister Bindi, who is married with a daughter, wanted him to find someone special to help “take the heat” off of her.

He told E! News, "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around. ‘Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets.'"