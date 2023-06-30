Gabriel Iglesias’ Plane Slides Off Runway (Report)

Gabriel Iglesias’ private jet had an unexpected landing Friday, TMZ reports.

According to Iglesias, who spoke to TMZ, the plane was reportedly touching down on a North Carolina runway when it passed the runway, going 100 yards into a grass field.

The pilot allegedly “overshot the spot where the wheels were supposed to touch down.”

The comedian told the outlet that the reverse thrusters failed to work after they landed, leading the plane to continue moving down the runway “at a high rate of speed, going into the grass for the length of a football field.”

He added that bad weather caused “horrible turbulence,” which led him to hit his head on the plane’s ceiling.

“As we were going down, we were picturing a scene from ‘Almost Famous’ where everyone felt they were going to die. We all told each other, ‘We love you!’ thinking it was the end,” Gabriel told TMZ, adding that as the plane was cruising on the grass, blades of grass were slamming into the window and it “looked like someone was cutting the grass. It was crazy!”