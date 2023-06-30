Alan Arkin, 'Little Miss Sunshine,' 'Argo' & "The Kominsky Method' Actor, Dies at 89

Getty Images

Alan Arkin, the Oscar and Tony winner fondly remembered for such films as "Little Miss Sunshine" and his recent success on TV's "The Kominsky Method," died Thursday at 89.

His death was confirmed exclusively to People magazine by his sons, who said, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin worked extensively, moving with ease from the stage to the screen, big and small, and was noted for directing as well as acting.

He was born March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, the son of painter and Blacklisted songwriter David I. Arkin, who famously wrote the lyrics for the classic "Black and White" (1954).

Arkin studied acting seriously from childhood, was an early Second City comedy member, and made an uncredited film debut in 1957's "Calypso Heat Wave."

Arkin's first TV work was on "East Side/West Side" in 1964, by which time he had made his Broadway debut — winning the Tony — in the smash hit "Enter Laughing" (1963). He followed it up with 1964's "Luv."

Arkin's film career took off after his Oscar-nominated turn as Lt. Rozanov in Norman Jewison's "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" (1967).

Other prominent films of his early career include the Audrey Hepburn thriller "Wait Until Dark" (1967), "Woman Times Seven" (1967), the polarizing comedy "Inspector Clouseau" (1968), "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" (1968; second Oscar nomination), "Popi" (1969), and "Catch-22" (1970).

Arkin's directing debut was the short "People Soup" (1969), which featured his sons Alan and Matthew Arkin, both of whom have gone on to acting careers of their own. Arkin was Oscar-nominated for his work.

He went on to direct "Little Murders" (1971) and "Fire Sale" (1977), as well as "The Sunshine Boys" (1975) on Broadway, for which he was Tony-nominated.

Arkin's mid-career films were diverse, among them "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" (1972), "Freebie and the Bean" (1974), The Seven-Per-Cent Solution" (1976), "The In-Laws" (1979), and "Chu Chu and the Philly Flash" (1981).

Having appeared for several episodes on "Sesame Street" (1970-1971), his other TV work with a three-episode arc on "St. Elsewhere" (1983), an appearance on Shelley Duvall's "Faerie Tale Theatre" (1985), and as the star of the short-lived series "Harry" (1987).

Concentrating on films until the end of his life, he worked steadily in major productions like "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), "Havana" (1990), "The Rocketeer" (1991), "Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992), "So I Married an Axe Murderer" (1993), "Grosse Pointe Blank" (1997), "Gattaca" (1997), "Slums of Beverly Hills" (1998), "America's Sweethearts" (2001), and "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006), for which he won the Oscar.

Getty Images

Later films include "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (2006), "Sunshine Cleaning" (2008), "Get Smart" (2008), "Marley & Me" (2008), "Argo" (2012; Oscar nomination), "Going in Style" (2017), "Dumbo" (2019), "Spenser Confidential" (2020), and his final film, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (2022), which was a voice role as Wild Knuckles.

Arkin had ventured into TV occasionally, but in spite of two failed series attempts, he closed his career with a winner, playing Norman Newlander on the acclaimed Michael Douglas dramedy "The Kominsky Method" (2018-2021), for which he was twice Emmy-nominated.

He retired from acting and did not appear in the last episodes.