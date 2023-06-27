Explore DC Comics Legacy in New Docuseries on Max

Warner Brothers

An in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the superpowers of the DC universe is coming to Max with “Superpowered: The DC Story.”

Narrated by actress Rosario Dawson, the three-part documentary series will give DC fans the opportunity “to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium,” according to a press release announcing the Max original special.

The episodes, co-directed by Emmy-nominated filmmakers Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena, will feature interviews with some of Hollywood’s most notable creators as well as the actors who bring to life their iconic characters.

As the announcement notes, “‘Superpowered: The DC Story’ reminds us that at the heart of DC are the comics — the four-color fantasies that forever spark the imagination and instill hope.”