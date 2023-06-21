‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke & Ben Mendelsohn on Complicated Father-Daughter Dynamic (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Twists and turns — that’s what Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn say fans can expect from Marvel’s new “Secret Invasion” series. In an interview with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, the actors dished all about the show streaming now on Disney+.

“It’s very twisty. It’s very turny, it’s very on the edge of your seat,” said Emilia. “We definitely went on a journey as we were filming it to try and really hone in on what it was that they wanted to say, how the jigsaw pieces fit together. And then at some point, it just went ‘click’ and everything just made complete sense. It was sort of wonderful. I was so excited about watching this. But after shooting it, I was like, I don’t know what this is gonna be, which is really exciting.”

In “Secret Invasion,” Emilia and Ben’s characters G’iah and Talos’ share a complicated father-daughter dynamic, which they said only makes the story better.

“It complicates it in a good way though, right? Because there’s lots to chew on,” Emilia told “Extra.”

Ben agreed, describing it as “a great joy” for the two of them to tell this story. “For us, it was a great joy. And I think a real surprise for both of us is how easy it was for us to just bam, go there, and how much we sort of dug it and whatnot. But from an audience point of view, yeah, it’s a problem and you see why it’s a problem. There are problems.”

Emilia added, “Who do you trust, who do you like?”

And that’s a question viewers will be asking with Emilia’s character, G’iah — is she good or bad?

“You don’t know,” said Emilia. “And then you get this domestic situation and you’re like, parents are gonna watch it in a different way to the kids that are gonna watch it. All of the joy of the show is that everyone’s complications are human and they’re relatable in a very grounded way.”

Also relatable in the series is how Ben and Emilia’s characters brought humanity to the Skrulls; Emilia shared how it connects to the current situation in the world.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be playing an outsider, and I do think there are parallels in the show as to what is happening in the world and what it means to not have a home, what it means to be a refugee, what that looks like, how people react to that kind of social stigmas and everything that goes along with that,” explained the “Game of Thrones” alum.

“It was really interesting being a complicated character that is also an outsider that is also dealing with all of these different very human problems.”