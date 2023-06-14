Emilia Clarke on ‘Secret Invasion’ & If She’ll Be in the Jon Snow Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Getty Images

From “Game of Thrones” to the MCU, Emilia Clarke is conquering it all!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with Emilia at the L.A. premiere of “Secret Invasion,” who talked about the series and chatted about if she would appear in the Jon Snow spin-off.

Talking about “Secret Invasion,” Clarke said, “It’s been incredible…They had me at Olivia Colman. I was like, ‘Yes, yes’… You watch Marvel and you know the pedigree and you understand it, but when you’re in it, it’s just something else entirely and it was truly a privilege and a dream.”

Emilia plays a Skrull named G'iah, and she told Rachel, “She’s a young woman on a journey finding herself… but understanding [her] own strengths and [her] own individual sense of self.”

Clarke added that G’iah is “definitely an access point for the audience.”

She was definitely a fan favorite in “Game of Thrones,” playing Daenerys Targaryen. The actress, however, has not watched the prequel “House of the Dragon” about her on-screen character’s family.

She told Rachel, “It’s like if someone said to you, ‘Do you want to go back to your high school and watch them do stuff you did when you were at school?’ You know what I mean?”

Clarke added, “It would just be so weird,” but insisted, “It is wonderful, I love seeing my wig on everyone’s head — it’s beautiful.”

When asked if she will appear in the Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harington, Emilia said, “I don’t think so,” adding, “Kit, I love you! I’m going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did.”

She went on, “I wouldn’t be in it no, I don’t think so… He hasn’t called… ‘Bro, you are my neighbor okay… and you killed me, spoiler alert!’”

And we had to ask her about the Beyoncé concert she attended!

Clarke gushed, “Life-changing… I have never seen anything like that… top one.”