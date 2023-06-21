‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Calls Olivia Colman ‘Deliciously Villainous’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman star in the new Marvel series “Secret Invasion,” about a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. The actors recently sat down with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay to dish about the movie, which marks Olivia’s entrance into the MCU.

The actress gushed about the experience of joining the Marvel universe. “I was hoping it would be this much fun and it surpassed my expectations. Just the loveliest bunch of people,” Olivia said.

“Marvel are lovely. They really look after you. The fans were amazing last night at the premiere. I’ve never seen fans dressed as everybody.”

While Olivia couldn’t disclose too much about whether people will love or hate her character Sonya Falsworth, she did say the issue of trust does come up in the film.

“You can’t trust anyone. We’re not entirely sure about each other and we’re old friends,” she explained.

Asked if she could describe Sonya in one word, Olivia said it would be “loyal.” “Loyal to her country, loyal to her friends.”

Samuel noted that his co-star’s character is intriguing. “The way you present yourself, you are so deliciously villainous that it’s hard not to like you,” he told Olivia during the interview. “Some, they will reach the point where they know every time they see you, something not so good is gonna happen to somebody, but they’ll be like, ‘I wonder what it is.’”

In the series, set in present-day MCU, Jackson’s character, Nick Fury, joins his allies in the race against time to thwart the invasion and save humanity. The actor teased what we will learn about Nick Fury on the show.

“There’s the responsibility of other people, the promise that he made to the Skrulls to find them a place to live and not being able to live up to that and what’s happened because of it,” Samuel told “Extra.”

He continued, “And usually, you know, when we see Nick Fury and all these other things, we see Nick at work all the time. He’s either on the spaceship or out in the field or doing whatever he’s doing, but you’ve never gone home to see, does Nick Fury actually have a house key, or does he have a house? Does he live in a condo, or does he have a house? Does he have a yard? Who cuts Nick Fury’s grass? Does he have grass? What kind of kitchen does Nick have? What’s in his refrigerator? So, you know, ordinary people stuff that you don’t associate with Nick Fury kind of happens in this series.”

Another new thing that happens in “Secret Invasion”? Jackson and his pal Don Cheadle working in scenes together for the very first time.

“Don and I play golf together. So, we’re in contact all the time. I know who he is. I knew what to expect. He knew what to expect from me and it was going to be a great time,” said Jackson.

He added, “I knew that whatever happened, I could depend on Don to hold up his end of it. So, I didn’t have to reserve myself in any way to make sure I didn’t look like I’m acting bigger or what. I get the best from him. That’s how that goes.”