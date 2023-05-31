‘Across the Spider-Verse’: Hailee Steinfeld Pinches Herself Over MCU Roles (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld has thwarted maniacal machines, super villains, and the occasional a cappella group, and now the actress is swinging into action for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse.”

“This film has been over four years in the making now and we're finally here. It's coming out!” Hailee told “Extra” on the red carpet of “Spider-Man’s” big Hollywood premiere.

“I just can’t wait for people to see it. I think it’s gonna hit home.”

Hailee portrays web-slinging action as Ghost Rider in the animated sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The character is Hailee’s second within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — something she finds surreal.

“It’s an honor, truly. I constantly am pinching myself,” she said of getting to be a part of the Marvel family. “I can’t believe that I get to do what I love in all of this, and it brings me around the world, and it connects me to people on a personal level. It’s a really special thing.”

Hailee added she hopes this movie will motivate people to embrace their authentic selves.