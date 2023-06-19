‘Chicago Med’ Star Jessy Schram Is Married!

Jessy Schram and her fiancé Sterling Taylor have said “I do!” The couple got married June 18 at an antique store in Jessy’s hometown of Chicago.

The “Chicago Med” star spoke with People magazine about her wedding, saying she wanted a unique location for it.

“One day we stumbled into an antique shop that’s also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around, we felt the fun and the energy that it brought. It was quirky and different and still romantic,” Jessy told the outlet.

The newlyweds, who met in 2017 through a mutual friend, exchanged vows that included both tradition and personal sentiments, according to People. Their friend, actor Oded Fehr, officiated the ceremony, which included many of Jessy’s current and former co-stars among the 113 guests in attendance.

In photos obtained by People, Schram and Taylor are seen beaming with their hands lifted together as they walked down the aisle as husband and wife for the first time. Another sweet photo shows the groom grazing the actress’ smiling face with his hand as their heads are gently leaned into one another.

Schram, who has also starred in multiple Hallmark movies, wore a dress by Dana Harel for her special day, telling People she loved the “classic” feeling it had while still giving her that “extra bit of excitement.”

“It feels classic yet still day dreamy,” she said. “When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself. I felt like a bride and there was only this dress.”

Schram shared with People that the couple’s marriage represents going the extra mile with each other “as partners and co-pilots.”

“That extra commitment mentally, physically, cosmically to doing and creating life with someone. For us it’s a declaration, not only to ourselves, but with our community, that we choose each other.”

The wedding had an “urban wildflower” décor theme that included light orange, peach, and ivory flowers. The wedding’s design theme was unique to the couple — they created their own font for the invites and signage, made the disco balls by hand, and decorated the venue with chandeliers and fairy lights.

After a dinner catered by Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Tentori from Boka Catering, guests enjoyed some of Chicago’s most famous treats: sweets from Stan’s Donuts, deep-dish pizzas, and miniature Chicago-style hot dogs.

To top it all off, the newlyweds and their guests cut into a custom-designed chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and vanilla buttercream.