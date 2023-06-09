Donald Trump Indicted on 7 Federal Charges, Arraignment Set

Getty Images

Donald Trump is now the first former U.S. President to be indicted on federal criminal charges.

Trump announced the news Thursday on his Truth Social account, revealing his attorneys had been informed of the indictment. He has denied any wrongdoing.

ABC News reports he’s facing seven charges stemming from mishandling of classified documents, some in violation of the Espionage Act.

The outlet adds there is alleged audio of Trump from 2021 confirming he had taken classified documents to his home in Florida. ABC News was told that on the recording Trump says, "As president, I could have declassified, but now I can't."

The recording was reportedly part of an interview the former president was doing for a book. A transcript obtained by ABC News has Trump calling the docs “highly confidential” and “secret.” He allegedly says, “This is secret information. Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me.”

CNBC says the indictment is under seal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and may remain so until his arraignment at the courthouse Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.