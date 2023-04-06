Stormy Daniels Is ‘Absolutely’ Willing to Testify in Donald Trump Trial

Stormy Daniels is speaking out in her first interview since Donald Trump’s indictment.

Daniels told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan she is “absolutely” willing to testify in the former president’s trial.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. He pleaded not guilty at his history-making arraignment. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The charges against Trump stem from claims he paid Daniels, an adult film star, $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep their alleged affair quiet, and then knowingly accounted for the payment in fraudulent ways.

Stormy told Morgan of possibly testifying, “It’s daunting, but I look forward to it,” adding, “Because I have nothing to hide — I’m the only one who has been telling the truth.”

She explained further, “Having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me. And people automatically assume — I would — that, ‘Oh, she must not be a good witness, she’s not credible.’”

Piers clarified, “So there’s no doubt, if they ask you to testify, you will testify?”

She replied, “Oh, absolutely.”

As for Trump possibly serving jail time, she said, “Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration.

She added, “I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely.”