Fun Facts About New ‘GMA3’ Hosts Eva Pilgrim & DeMarco Morgan

ABC News

ABC News recently announced Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as the new co-anchors of “GMA3,” four months after the departure of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Pilgrim, 40, is a familiar face at the network, as she’s served as co-anchor of “Good Morning America” on weekends since 2018. Meanwhile, Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a Los Angeles correspondent. The duo joins Chief Health and Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

After the announcement, Dr. Jen gave viewers some fun facts about the new anchors. She revealed Eva’s first language is Korean, adding that she likes math and is a chicken tender connoisseur!

Meanwhile, DeMarco was a drum major for his high school marching band and is a mean cook!

Getty Images

Late last year, news broke that Amy and TJ, who were both married, might be having an affair. They were taken off the air in December pending an ABC News investigation. In January, the network announced that Robach and Holmes would be exiting “GMA3.”

Their romantic relationship took viewers and executives within the news organization by surprise. Luke Lintz, the CEO of HighKey Enterprises LLC, says the former co-anchors’ exit was “understandable” due to the surfacing of their romantic relationship.

“I know firsthand from working with countless A-list celebrities and hundreds of influencers with our company HighKey how much pressure they have being in the spotlight 24/7,” Lintz said.

While celebrities are used to their personal lives making headlines, news anchors are subject to the same attention due to their roles in the public eye, the branding and marketing professional said.

“News anchors, celebrities, influencers on social media, really anybody in the spotlight, are constantly monitored by the general public, and there is a sense of mass ‘ownership’ of their lives. We live in a voyeuristic society unfortunately where the people in the spotlight are watched on- and off-camera,” Lintz added.

Amy and TJ started working together in the fall of 2020. Robach had tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes wed attorney Marilee Feibig the same year.

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March, while Holmes filed for divorce from his wife in December 2022.