Jim Belushi Meets with Prime Minister of Albania in ‘Growing Belushi’ Finale! (Exclusive Clip)

Discovery

Jim Belushi could be expanding his cannabis business!

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the “Growing Belushi” finale, with a sneak peek at his trip to Albania to meet Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Jim explains in the clip, “If I can bring cannabis back to… Albania, back to where my ancestors were, I would feel like I really accomplished something.”

As Jim sits down with Rama, his cousin Chris and cannabis consultant Jeremy Corrao, the endeavor sounds promising.

Chris and the Prime Minister even have a little fun at Jim’s expense, as Rama asks why Jim the actor doesn’t speak Albanian.

Speaking in Albanian, Chris says, “I am the real boss,” and Rama jokes, “I suspected as much.”

Chris calls himself the “brains in the family,” and Rama agrees saying, “You look smarter,” suggesting they cut the “silly actor” out of the deal.

Switching back to English they insist Chris was simply praising Jim’s efforts in the cannabis business. “He is very proud of you,” Rama says.