Meet the Contestants of ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’

Discovery Channel

Check out an exclusive clip from the premiere episode of “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing,” which is launching this Sunday!

The clip introduces us to some of the contestants, like “Naked and Afraid” alum Matt Wright, Jeff Zausch, Waz Addy, Amber Hargrove, and Sarah Bartell, who explain how their skill sets will benefit them in the competition show.

The series focuses on 12 survivalists who will go head-to-head in South Africa’s Oribi Gorge for the chance at $100,000.

At the end of the 45-day challenge, only one person will be crowned the winner.