How to Watch the Met Gala 2023

Getty Images

Tonight, many celebrities will be showing off their fashion game at the 2023 Met Gala!

This year, the gala will honor famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

The evening’s hosts will be Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

While the guest list is top secret, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette has been invited.

Coupette’s agent, Lucas Berullier, recently told The New York Post, “She got the invitation. It’s an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy.”