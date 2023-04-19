Getty

Ray Romano is opening up about his health after undergoing heart surgery.

The actor was a guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, on which he revealed, “I just had to have a stent put in… Had 90 percent blockage,” later adding the blockage was “in the main artery, what they call the widow-maker.”

Ray noted, “I got kinda lucky that we found it before having a heart attack.”

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star has been battling his cholesterol levels for years. He told Marc, “Every time, I said, ‘Let me do it myself.’ And I would go home, and I would eat right — not vegan, but a little healthier — and get it down a couple ticks.”

He could never sustain those healthy habits, though. “I’d go home and think I was hot sh*t. I’d get it down already, and I’d start cheating, cheating, and that was the cycle,” he said.

Romano is now on cholesterol meds, and admitted he wished he started taking them 20 years ago, saying, “It’s hard for me to sustain that diet stuff.”

Despite being on the meds, he still has to watch his sugar intake.