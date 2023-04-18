First Look at New Court Show ‘Tribunal Justice’

Check out the official trailer for Amazon Freevee’s “Tribunal Justice.”

The court program, created and executive produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin, will feature Judge Tanya Acker, Judge Patricia DiMango and Judge Adam Levy handling compelling cases together.

Acker and DiMango worked with Sheindlin in the past on the panel court program “Hot Bench.”

Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd will be the bailiffs on the show, which will premiere June 9.

