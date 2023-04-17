Bill Hader on ‘Barry’ Ending and 'Bittersweet' Last Day of Filming (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Bill Hader at the premiere of the fourth and final season of “Barry.”

He spoke about directing this season, if fans will be satisfied with the ending, and the “bittersweet” last day of filming. Bill also dished on recently finding out that he and Carol Burnett are distant cousins — which she discovered while appearing on “Finding Your Roots”!

Opening up about how the show has changed his life, Hader said, “I never was the lead of anything before, and I’ve never written or directed anything before.”

As for directing the entire final season, Bill told Rachel, “I love directing. I'd love to keep doing that. I really enjoy it. It's a lot of fun.”

The final day of filming, however, was tough.

“It was bittersweet,” Bill shared. “It was very sad. That's the hardest part of this is saying goodbye to everybody you worked with and how much you've loved them.”

He’s not sure how fans will react to Season 4, saying, “I have no clue.”

Bill also recalled how Burnett reached out to him to reveal they’re family. “She emailed and said... ‘Oh, we're related.’ And I was like… ‘What?’ So yeah, it was really cool.”

Now, after years of planning, producing and filming “Barry,” Bill is ready for more peace and quiet.

Rachel pointed out, “You said you have not had a vacation in 10 years,” asking, “Where are you going?”

He confessed, “I don’t know. I need to figure something out. I’m talking to people. I’m asking around… I’m taking a poll, because I don’t even know how it works. I’m like, ‘Yes, please, I need a vacation.’”