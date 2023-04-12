Jeremy Renner Talks Resilience in Red-Carpet Return After Accident (Exclusive)

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios

On Tuesday night, Jeremy Renner made his return to the red carpet for the premiere of his new Disney + show "Rennervations.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jeremy, who walked the carpet with the help of a cane, even posing for photos with his family.

As for why it was important for him to be there, Renner explained, “It was part of a goal to set for my recovery. There’s milestones in my recovery, from taking my next breath to taking my next step. Now I am upright and walking a bit, as much as I possibly can, and I wanted to do that for the show.”

In January, Jeremy suffered blunt trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries after being run over by his snowplow.

Renner noted that “Rennervations” was already set to come out in March, whether there was an accident or not. He commented, “I didn’t want to postpone… The show is really important. It’s a lot of fun, it has gotten me to where I am at in my recovery because it means a lot to me and I needed a goal to set for myself.”

Jeremy is the star of the new docuseries, on which he and his friends turn preexisting structures into amazing creations around the world. The series took him around the world from his hometown of Reno to Chicago to Cabo San Lucas to Rajasthan, India. In each location, he connected with leading organizations to learn about the needs of the local communities, then used that information to build something that would have a big impact.

Renner stressed the importance of being there for kids, saying, “We are all kids. Kids are the future of our planet; I believe they get underserved… If you give kids opportunities, man, a lot of great things can happen. I believe every child deserves opportunities.”

When asked how he defines resiliency, Jeremy answered, “It’s hard to teach confidence… Continuity, consistency builds confidence in a child — that, to me, is what the definition of what confidence is or even resilience. It all kind of binds together; you have to have confidence and belief.”

Renner was confident that he would be able to make it for the premiere, saying, “Yeah, 100% — without question.” He added, “I had a lot of support. There is a lot of people who kept me alive and not die on the first of this year… I took it from there to then continue to live.”

He emphasized, “My confidence, resilience, and strength, and will… We all need it, can’t do it on my own… It’s more fun when you do things with people you care about, like this show, being here with my family, and my daughter experiencing the good and bad things in life. Rather do that with people you care about than alone.”