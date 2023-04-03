ABC Television

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 this weekend.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Camilla and Chris, who confessed they haven’t seen the big Season 19 finale yet and dished on their hopes for Season 20 — including exploring Jo and Link’s relationship!

Camilla revealed that she wants her character Jo to find “love” next season.

Chris quipped, “You don’t have to look very far.”

When asked what his character Link is going to do next season, he said, “I hope that the story of Link and Jo has a lot more in front of it. I think there’s a lot more to tell there, and I can’t imagine them not exploring it further.”

The show has been known for tackling current issues like reproductive rights. What else would Camilla and Chris like the show to cover?

Camilla answered, “It’s hard because I don’t want to personally have to do the story but I feel like the shootings happening. Like to see that happening, it’s painful right now.”

Chris stressed, “The writers do a great job of incorporating, you know, current events into the scripts so I think they’re always on the edge of what’s happening in our culture.”

Camilla and Chris also reacted to Kelly McCreary’s exit from the show.

Camilla noted that she’ll keep in touch with Kelly, adding, “She’ll be back… It doesn’t feel like a goodbye forever at all to Maggie Pierce.”

Chris chimed in, “She’s an incredible person, an incredible character so hope that’s not the end of Maggie Pierce.”