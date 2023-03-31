First Look at Janis & Viktor’s Meeting on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Discovery

Check out a new teaser for this upcoming episode of “Naked and Afraid.”

In the teaser, survivalists and paramedics Janis and Viktor have to survive 21 days in Guyana’s Rupununi region, where they will have to overcome lack of food and swarms of unrelenting insects.

The two revealed that they have been paramedics behind-the-scenes for the show.

Years ago, Janis appeared in an episode of “Naked and Afraid XL,” in which she used her medic skills to help a contestant who survived injuries to his groin region.